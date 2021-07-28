Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,377 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of ContraFect worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. ContraFect Co. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $156.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFRX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. WBB Securities began coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

