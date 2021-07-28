Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 83.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE CORR opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

