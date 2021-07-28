Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,532 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 407,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQST has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

