Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Sensei Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue cut Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. cut their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

