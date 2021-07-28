Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Oncorus worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONCR. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $76,849,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $2,450,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $2,335,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $376,173.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

