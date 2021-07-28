Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 186,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Ondas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ondas by 5,989.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,989 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ondas alerts:

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $271.58 million and a PE ratio of -12.09. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.