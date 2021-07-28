GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.85

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 148864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHRS. Cowen assumed coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

