Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.41. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 80,460 shares trading hands.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

