Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Citigroup

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $94.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Glaukos by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $613,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Glaukos by 269.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 47.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

