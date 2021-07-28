GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,557.47 ($20.35).

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,401.60 ($18.31). 8,002,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,574. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,631.60 ($21.32). The firm has a market cap of £70.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,398.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

