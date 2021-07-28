Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 1,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $572.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 43.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 22.7% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 324,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 151.1% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,823,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,902 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth about $916,000. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.