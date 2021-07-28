Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Global Partners has increased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Partners has a payout ratio of 236.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Partners to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 148.6%.

NYSE:GLP opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.44. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Global Gp Llc bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $665,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

