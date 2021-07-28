Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.95. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,829. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

