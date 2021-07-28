Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 224.8% from the June 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60.

