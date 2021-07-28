Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Up 176.6% in July

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 176.6% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.