GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0362 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $649,805.34 and $14,658.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,847.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,286.60 or 0.05738387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.95 or 0.01277250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00349045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00122720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.00585805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00335918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00263821 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

