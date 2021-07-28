Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSMG opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

