GoChain (GO) Price Tops $0.0210

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. GoChain has a market cap of $22.87 million and approximately $471,097.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004801 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,141,264,933 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,389,933 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

