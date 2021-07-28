GoDaddy (GDDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. GoDaddy has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GDDY opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

