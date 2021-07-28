Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Down 79.0% in July

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Golden Independence Mining stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 152,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,796. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.21. Golden Independence Mining has a 1-year low of 0.15 and a 1-year high of 0.57.

Get Golden Independence Mining alerts:

Golden Independence Mining Company Profile

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Independence Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Independence Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.