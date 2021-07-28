Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Down 79.0% in July

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Golden Independence Mining stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 152,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,796. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.21. Golden Independence Mining has a 1-year low of 0.15 and a 1-year high of 0.57.
Golden Independence Mining Company Profile
