Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 281,061 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 162.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,061 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of GoHealth worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in GoHealth by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 270,312 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 10.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

GOCO stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -26.73. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

