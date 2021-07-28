Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 90,747 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,872 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after buying an additional 374,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,302,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.26 and a beta of 0.93. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.