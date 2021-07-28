Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 276.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Establishment Labs worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at $465,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

