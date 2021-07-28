Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 24,036 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Dillard’s worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $181.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is -21.98%.

In related news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,815.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

