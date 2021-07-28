Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 46,715 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 391.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 596,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 418,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

