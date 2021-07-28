Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 156,786 Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 156,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Sana Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $251,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

