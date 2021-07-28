Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,537 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

