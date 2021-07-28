Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Kelly Services worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 41,913 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $860.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

