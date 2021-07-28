Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,229,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 284 shares of company stock valued at $453,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,443.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,515.86. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.