Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.32 Million Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,918 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LCAP opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

