Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 419.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.68% of CAI International worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CAI International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CAI International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAI. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CAI opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.13. CAI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.53.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.