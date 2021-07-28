Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $5.37 Million in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 254,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $630,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth $1,878,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUYA opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TUYA. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Tuya Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

