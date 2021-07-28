Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 187,475 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 118.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,448 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,475 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Majestic Silver worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,186,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,421,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 139.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 784,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 457,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after buying an additional 381,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

