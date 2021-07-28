Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 54,801 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Powell Industries worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 38,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 22,157 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 99.1% during the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 137,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 68,643 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 96,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 50.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 58,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $339.18 million, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

