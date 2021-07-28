Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 56,612 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

