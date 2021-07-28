Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of The Container Store Group worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of TCS opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.