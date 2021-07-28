Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CAE worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth $91,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Shares of CAE opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

