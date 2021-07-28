Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 251,800 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after buying an additional 1,789,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 240,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 152,480 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.37. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

