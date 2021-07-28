Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of TPI Composites worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPI Composites stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

TPIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.66.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

