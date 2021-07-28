Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 199.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 41,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 30,781 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 35.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.11.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $699,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,635 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

