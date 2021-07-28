Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,295,868 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,295,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,608,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,405,000. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $690.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

