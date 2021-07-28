Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,478 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.22. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

