Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $79,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $77,950.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub acquired 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub bought 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 441,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,376. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

