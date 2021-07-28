Goose Finance (EGG) Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $49,254.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00047725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.28 or 0.00739747 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

