Graphlinq Protocol Price Hits $0.0181 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $463,796.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 36.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00749709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

