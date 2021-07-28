Graviocoin Price Reaches $0.0237 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $366.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00345830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

