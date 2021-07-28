Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the June 30th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GGII traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,367,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,320,219. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.02. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.17.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc manufactures and markets CBG and CBD hemp cigarettes. It provides smokable hemp brands, including The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company is based in San Diego, California.

