Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ: GBNH) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Greenbrook TMS to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million -$29.66 million -4.81 Greenbrook TMS Competitors $1.90 billion $87.95 million 34.25

Greenbrook TMS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrook TMS. Greenbrook TMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS Competitors -39.07% -3.98% -9.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Greenbrook TMS and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Greenbrook TMS Competitors 94 398 550 15 2.46

Greenbrook TMS currently has a consensus price target of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 44.62%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than its competitors.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

