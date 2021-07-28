Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 135.20 ($1.77). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 133.20 ($1.74), with a volume of 3,143,218 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNC. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £701.36 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.42.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.