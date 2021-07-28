Griffin Securities Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $345.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Griffin Securities from $290.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Griffin Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $289.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $40,844,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

